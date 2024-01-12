Nick Foligno is set to remain with the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard after signing a two-year contract extension.

Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly in agreement on a two-year extension, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

“Nick Foligno signs a two-year extension with the #blackhawks,” Johnston wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Carrying a $4.5M AAV.”

Foligno, 36, is currently dealing with an injury. Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is also battling an injury at the moment.

Nevertheless, the Blackhawks are focused on the future. Foligno will provide important leadership amid their current rebuild. Chicago is just 12-28-2 in 2023-24, but with Bedard on the roster the Blackhawks expect to build a winner soon.

Through 39 games played this season, Foligno has recorded eight goals and nine assists. He's always been a reliable player during his career, even making an All-Star team back in 2014-15 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is not performing at an All-Star level any more, but his aforementioned veteran prowess will prove to be crucial for the Blackhawks moving forward.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson released a statement following the Foligno contract agreement, via Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed. Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him to continue to push our team forward.”