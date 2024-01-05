How many records will Connor Bedard break by the end of his rookie season?

Connor Bedard has had a phenomenal rookie season for the Chicago Blackhawks. The young center added to his accolades by making the NHL All-Star game roster. Furthermore, his appearance etched more history into league record books.

Chicago rookie Connor Bedard makes history amid his All-Star nod

Bedard became the youngest player in NHL history to earn an All-Star game selection, per an announcement from the Blackhawks' X page. The 18-year-old center continues to prove why he was the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft.

Chicago sits at the bottom of the Central Division with 24 points, but that is not stopping Bedard from bringing his best every night. Through the first part of the NHL season, Bedard has notched 15 goals, 18 assists, and accounted for 33 points.

The young phenom is doing more than accumulating stats. He entertains Blackhawks fans at an unrivaled level. During Chicago's Dec. 23rd matchup against the Saint Louis Blues, Bedard broke the internet with an incredible behind-the-net goal.

Moreover, the star rookie center is breaking records left and right with his impressive performances. One of his historical nights of play was brought to light on Nov. 9th. Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game (two).

Bedard is showing no signs of slowing down as the NHL season approaches the halfway mark.

Chicago is in a tough position in the loaded Western Conference. However, Blackhawks fans have plenty to be excited about with Connor Bedard's progression on the ice. Can the rookie lead his team to victory against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5th?