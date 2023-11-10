Connor Bedard put on an iconic performance and made Blackhawks history in Chicago's cross-conference game against the Lightning.

The Chicago Blackhawks seek momentum to climb the Central Division standings and establish a winning record. The Blackhawks' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning was a great catalyst, as the team won 5-3 off the impressive play of Connor Bedard. The rookie center made his mark after becoming the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Connor Bedard proving his worth to Blackhawks, NHL

Bedard finished the game with two goals, two assists, four points, and five shots on goal. In addition to etching his name into the Blackhawks' history, he rewrote NHL record books as well. Bedard became the youngest NHL player with a three-point performance in the 1st period since Pierre Turgeon in 1987, per Sportsnet Stats.

The Blackhawks bounced back against the Lighting after losing their last matchup to the New Jersey Devils. Bedard had much better luck on the ice in Thursday's game than he did against New Jersey. The rookie led his team in goals Thursday night after being scoreless in the previous matchup.

On that note, the Lightning desperately tried to score, but Chicago played stifling defense. Steve Stamkos recorded a game-high 7 SOG but was only able to land one goal. No Tampa Bay player was able to score more than once.

Connor Bedard is showing why he was the number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft after his incredible accomplishment. The rookie is pushing the Blackhawks up the Western Conference as he looks to make more history.