How was Connor Bedard able to get this shot off?

The Chicago Blackhawks are engaged in a Western Conference battle against the St. Louis Blues. The Blackhawks had the lead during the first period of play, but something else got fans on their feet. Rookie center Connor Bedard scored a sick behind-the-net goal that left fans in awe.

Connor Bedard puts on a show in the early stages of the Blackhawks-Blues game

Bedard received a pass from Philipp Kurashev behind the goal and proceeded to maneuver for a shot. The Blackhawks star somehow maintained control of the puck and scored over a pair of Blues defenders:

OH MY CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/WUzWhEraJp — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

Bedard accounted for one of Chicago's two 1st-period goals on St. Louis. Left wing Anthony Beauvillier scored the other one.

The Blackhawks are fighting for a road win after their 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on December 22nd. Chicago entered their matchup against the Blues with 21 points on the season, which ranks them last in the Central Division.

Despite their early season woes, the Blackhawks boast some bright spots. Namely, Connor Bedard is continuing to show why he was the 1st overall pick in 2023. The 18-year-old rookie ranks in the top 50 in the NHL for goals scored. In addition, he has scored 29 points and dished 17 assists.

Moreover, Bedard is breaking too many records to name. One of his notable accolades comes from the Blackhawks win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 9th. Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game.

The rookie center continues to have an impressive NHL debut. Can his play translate to more wins for Chicago?