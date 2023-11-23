Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard scored against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, joining elite NHL company.

The Chicago Blackhawks, as a team, did not have a great night. Chicago entered Wednesday night's contest needing a spark after losing four straight games. However, a spark didn't come. The Columbus Blue Jackets skated away with an emphatic 7-3 victory in front of their home fans. That said, it was a historic night for one Connor Bedard.

Bedard scored in the first period against Columbus. That goal was his team-leading 10th goal of the year for the Blackhawks. As a result, he joined an elite list of former first-overall picks who got off to fast starts in their careers.

Bedard took just 17 games to reach the 10-goal mark. This is the same amount of time Winnipeg Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk took to reach the same total. Only two former top draft picks have reached 10 goals in fewer games. Former Philadelphia Flyers star Eric Lindros needed 16 games, while Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin needed just 14.

After Bedard's goal, the Blackhawks fell apart. The Blue Jackets ripped off four goals in the second period to extend their lead to 7-1. Forward Cole Sillinger showed some promise, scoring his first of the season. He added an assist, as well, to lead the offensive explosion.

Chicago didn't necessarily roll over, but their response was too little too late. Jason Dickinson scored an unassisted goal before Reese Johnson scored one late in the game. The Blackhawks couldn't do anything to prevent their losing streak from reaching 5 games.

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks must do something to stop the bleeding. Chicago takes the ice again on Black Friday when they return home to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.