Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard admitted that it is weird learning that Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

“Him and Toews of course being gone, it's weird from being a fan growing up you know and seeing the success they had, obviously winning those cups and everything,” Connor Bedard said, via Phillip Thompson of the Chicago Tribune. “But I think it's just kind of weird for every hockey fan not seeing him in Chicago, but you hear things about him, or guys will obviously say stuff he liked to do or whatever. But I think for him, it's probably weird for him too.”

The Blackhawks have turned the page as an organization. They traded Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers ahead of last year's trade deadline. The Rangers were not interested in bringing him back as a free agent, as they moved young players up the lineup.

Now, Kane joins a young Red Wings team that is back in playoff contention with a lot of young players. It will be interesting to see how he fares with Alex DeBrincat and others.

Although the Red Wings are now in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are in the West, the two were bitter rivals before the divisions were realigned. Kane was obviously on the Blackhawks' side.

The Blackhawks and Red Wings will go at it on Thursday in Detroit. It is unclear whether or not Kane will play immediately upon signing, as he is returning from offseason hip surgery. Whether or not he plays on Thursday, Kane will play as a visitor in Chicago for the first time in his career on Feb. 25.