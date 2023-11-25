Corey Perry will be away from the Chicago Blackhawks for the foreseeable future due to a personal reasons.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said that Corey Perry will be away from the team “for the foreseeable future,” according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

With Corey Perry expected to be absent form the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, his agent Pat Morris released a statement on the matter.

“Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time,” Pat Morris said, via Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

The Blackhawks and Kyle Davidson brought in Perry this offseason to be a veteran presence on a team with a lot of young talent, headlined by this year's No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. Perry had played in 16 games, putting up four goals and five assists for nine points, according to Hockey Reference.

The exact reason for Perry's absence is unknown, but it seems that he is not expected to return to game action any time soon.

This news comes after the Blackhawks lost veteran winger Taylor Hall for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury that caused him to get surgery.

With the Blackhawks dealing with the absence of Perry along with Taylor Hall now, it will be interesting to see if Davidson will add other veterans to fill those holes and play with the younger players on the roster.

For now, the Blackhawks will be without two key forwards, and it will be worth monitoring future reporting on Perry to see if he will return at some point this season.