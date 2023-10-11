Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard made his highly anticipated NHL debut Tuesday night. And it didn't take him too long to record his first career point in the league. Bedard assisted on Ryan Donato's first goal as a Blackhawk to pull Chicago within one goal of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period.

The point drew rather mixed reactions on social media. On one end, Blackhawks fans were happy to see their prized prospect open his account in his first game. Especially since he had other opportunities earlier in the game.

Bedard can’t be the only one taking shots all game — Extend Cody Bellinger (Ross sold our szn) (@jpiox14) October 11, 2023

On the other hand, Bedard's point drew your typical social media trolling. Fans keyed in on the fact that Bedard did not record the primary assist on Donato's goal. Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic provided the primary helper, taking the shot that created the rebound chance for Donato.

Bedard already following in RNH’s shoes as a secondary assist merchant — Based Jack Edwards (@Pastalavista88) October 11, 2023

The Blackhawks fell behind in the very first period. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang joined the rush, and was able to find Bryan Rust headed toward the goal. Rust deflected the puck past Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek to open the scoring.

In the second period, the Penguins doubled their lead. Mrazek was drawn out of position thanks to Pittsburgh's puck movement. That left a wide-open net for Sidney Crosby, who did not miss. The Penguins captain scored his first goal of the season to give Pittsburgh breathing room.

Bedard and the Blackhawks will not get a break following Tuesday's game. They are back in action Wednesday night as they travel to face a Boston Bruins team coming off the greatest regular season finish in NHL history.