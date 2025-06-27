The National Hockey League has seen a ton of trades over the last few days. Blockbusters such as the JJ Peterka trade have taken the NHL by storm, leading into the 2025 NHL Draft. The day is finally here as the draft emanates from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. As a result, it is time for ClutchPoints to present its final 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

This mock will not contain any trades. However, there is a chance things look a lot different before event coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday night. In any event, here are our final predictions, the proverbial calm before the storm that is about to ensue at the 2025 NHL Draft.

1. New York Islanders – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

ClutchPoints stuck with James Hagens as the first overall pick in every mock draft following the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery. However, the buzz around the 2025 NHL Draft is crystal clear. Every indication is that the Islanders will pick Matthew Schaefer at the start of the first round. Schaefer is the best player in this class. And with the trade rumors surrounding Noah Dobson, this selection makes all the sense in the world.

2. San Jose Sharks – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Anton Frondell has seen his draft stock change drastically over the last few weeks. At one point, it seemed like he would be on the outside of the top five. Now, intel suggests he won't make it past the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 3. It does not seem as if Chicago will have a shot at him, though. San Jose is rumored to be quite enamored with Frondell, and they could take him with this pick.

3. Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Blackhawks may be walking away with the best forward in this NHL Mock Draft. Misa had a historic season with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL this past season. He has everything a franchise is looking for in a forward. He is a dynamic offensive playdriver who can break games wide open all on his own. Pairing him with Connor Bedard would give the Blackhawks one of the best core's in the NHL.

4. Utah Mammoth – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The 2025 NHL Draft — and this NHL Mock Draft by association — begins with this selection. The Mammoth could dictate the tone of the rest of the first round here. Especially if they end up trading this pick. Brady Martin has been connected to Utah since the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine back in early June. There are some questions over his projection at the next level. However, general manager Bill Armstrong has never been shy about taking his guy, no matter what pick they hold.

5. Nashville Predators – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Predators have a clear need at center. Nashville did trade for Erik Haula, but he is not a consistent center despite his strong faceoff numbers. It seemed as if center was the way to go for this squad. However, there is a lot of noise heading into the 2025 NHL Draft about the Predators loving Porter Martone. The Steelheads star is one of the best offensive players in the class, and the best pure wing. Some believe he could reach Mikko Rantanen heights if his development goes well.

6. Philadelphia Flyers – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Flyers are another team that could make a move for a center. The Flyers did trade for Trevor Zegras, and that could solve the immediate issue. However, there is no guarantee he sticks as a center. And they could use another long-term option down the middle. Caleb Desnoyers is generally considered one of the safest players in this draft. Moreover, he projects as a true top-six center. Philadelphia adds to its depth down the middle with its first of three picks in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

7. Boston Bruins – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

The Boston Bruins are going to be a team to watch in the top-10. Boston is another team with need for depth down the middle. However, there has been some buzz that they could look at a defenseman like Radim Mrtka here. With a player like Hagens on the board, though, they have to make this call. The Boston College star would give the Bruins a potential franchise center who could anchor the top line for years to come. He may not be the bang-and-crash sort of player, but he could still fit in Boston's system.

8. Seattle Kraken – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Seattle Kraken have never used their top pick on a defenseman. In fact, they've only used one of their first three picks in a draft on a defenseman once. Drafting a defender makes a ton of sense at No. 8. However, there is some discussion that they could go best player available. In this mock, the choice is between Mrtka and Jake O'Brien. The Kraken elect to go with O'Brien, adding another potential top-six center to their prospect pipeline.

9. Buffalo Sabres – Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Buffalo Sabres could add a forward after the JJ Peterka trade. However, they are in a position where they could elect to add the best player available. It just so happens the best player left also fills a major organizational need. The Sabres need quality right-shot defensemen. Mrtka significantly rose his draft stock after joining the Seattle Thunderbirds. He was a connection point to all facets of the Thunderbirds game once he arrived. Mrtka could stand to add some physicality, but his potential is quite intriguing for a team like Buffalo.

10. Anaheim Ducks – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Anaheim Ducks are an intriguing team at the end of the top-10. They could go in a number of directions, with a fair few mid-first-rounders having a case to sneak into the first 10 picks. Keep an eye on Djurgardens star Victor Eklund. Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek came from the Detroit Red Wings, who love their Swedes. Verbeek took Leo Carlsson over Adam Fantilli in 2023, and he could take Eklund over some of the other prospects at the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the first of two selections here. Pittsburgh could be rather aggressive and make a trade into the top 10. However, they may not need to do so. Evgeni Malkin may be finishing his Penguins career this upcoming season. As a result, they need a replacement, and they could get him here. Roger McQueen has elite potential, but a back injury cost him most of the 2024-25 season. If he can remain healthy, McQueen has the potential to become a superstar in the NHL.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins (via VAN/NYR) – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

As of this writing, this is the only shakeup of the first round entering the 2025 NHL Draft. The New York Rangers gave this pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins to complete the J.T. Miller trade between New York and the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver sent this pick to the Penguins in the Marcus Pettersson trade on the same day as the Miller deal.

The Penguins could stand to add a defenseman. Pittsburgh is losing depth on the left side of the blueline in NHL Free Agency. And there are trade rumors around standout defenseman Erik Karlsson. Kashawn Aitcheson is a bit of a throwback to the clutch-and-grab era of hockey player. He is ready and willing to physically intimidate his opponents, and he possesses quite a heavy shot. He has potential to play top-four minutes in the NHL.

13. Detroit Red Wings – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

This 2025 NHL Mock Draft gets intriguing around the middle of the first round. Any team from the Detroit Red Wings to St. Louis Blues could be willing to move its first-round pick for immediate help. The Red Wings especially could do so with Eklund off the board to the Ducks. In this mock, they add a left-shot defenseman in Jackson Smith. Smith is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades. He is a great skater, good with the puck, good in defensive situations. There are few holes in his game, and he could pair well with Axel Sandin-Pellikka down the line.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have some promising young wingers in the NHL already. However, it's an area they seem willing to deepen with the first of their two first-round picks. Lynden Lakovic was a star at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge in late November. He has evolved his game over the season, becoming more of a playdriver as the year went along. He still has an excellent shot, though, and he has the skill to create space for his teammates to work in the offensive zone.

15. Vancouver Canucks – Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Vancouver Canucks — like much of the NHL — are on the hunt for a center. Vancouver hopes to add an immediate pivot, and could dangle this pick to achieve that goal. If they keep the selection, Braeden Cootes makes a lot of sense. He is an absolute workhorse on the ice, tirelessly involving himself in the play at all moments. His chance creation ability can certainly translate to the NHL, and the Canucks will love his tenacity despite not having ideal size for a center.

16. Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Carter Bear is a fascinating prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft. He has the talent to be a top-10 pick in this class. However, he suffered an Achilles injury during the 2024-25 season. Additionally, teams did not seem too impressed with his interviews at the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine. Whether this drops him remains to be seen. The Canadiens take a flier on him with a pick they landed in a trade with the Calgary Flames a few years ago.

17. Montreal Canadiens – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Canadiens are back up with their own selection in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. They could use a bit of center depth, and Cole Reschny is the selection here. Reschny is an undersized center who does not have the best skating ability. However, he is a very detail oriented player and has excellent playmaking skill. He projects as a middle-six forward who is a bit of a project. Montreal can afford to wait, especially with its NHL team finally having turned the corner.

18. Calgary Flames (via NJ) – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Calgary Flames received this pick in the Jacob Markstrom trade last summer. They could use a bit of depth on the wings, and there is a lot of buzz around Justin Carbonneau in the middle of the first round. There are a lot of people in the hockey world who believe in his upside. In fact, some think he is a top-five prospect on upside alone. This sort of upside doesn't pop off the tape, as he is turnover-prone and can struggle with consistency. However, he is one of the best pure goal scorers in the 2025 NHL Draft. He has a future as a potential top-six power-play specialist in the NHL.

19. St. Louis Blues – Logan Hensler, RD, USNTDP

If the Noah Dobson trade rumors pan out, the Blues may not have this pick. They can stand to add a right-shot defenseman even if they fail to land Dobson, though. Logan Hensler is a bit of a project, but the upside is legitimate. He may be top-10 in terms of upside, but he has a long way to go before he reaches it. He has shown solid skill on both ends of the ice. Hensler has improved his defense — especially his gap control and stick work — as the season went along. His offense could come around, as well. The Blues can allow him to develop, they keep him from falling into the 20s in this NHL Mock Draft.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild a while back. They landed this pick as part of the package, and they use it to draft a defenseman. Sascha Boumedienne has risen up draft boards throughout the season. The Boston University rearguard does not excel at any specific trait, but there's a lot of promise, especially as a puck-mover. The Blue Jackets could look to improve their defensive depth after whiffing on Jiricek and potentially losing Ivan Provorov this summer.

21. Ottawa Senators – Malcolm Spence, RW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Ottawa Senators finally made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. They will look to continue building for sustainable success. And Malcolm Spence brings an element they could use in this NHL Mock Draft. Spence is a heart-and-soul sort of player who can smother opponents in the defensive zone. Some had him pegged as a top-10 pick at the beginning of the year, but his offensive performance dropped his stock. If he can figure out his scoring, this could be a home run selection for the Senators.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Flyers could certainly use depth on the blueline, especially on the right side. This is a team that makes sense for Dobson if they can make a deal work with a division rival. This feels rather unlikely, though. Still, they could land an intriguing defender in Blake Fiddler. He has the NHL in his blood as his father, Vernon, played in the NHL as a forward. Blake is a shutdown defender who possesses an impressive toolkit. Some scouts believe there is more to his game, and are waiting for him to put things together. The Flyers are certainly one team that hopes he can outperform his draft position.

23. Nashville Predators (via TB) – Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The Nashville Predators received a haul for Tanner Jeannot from the Tampa Bay Lightning a few years back. Nashville is still receiving benefit from this deal, and that will continue at the 2025 NHL Draft. Cameron Reid has received a lot of buzz, and could go in the teens on Friday night. However, he falls to the Predators here mostly due to his size. Reid has impressive offensive ability despite never committing to the play unless there's a clear opportunity. Moreover, he is a patient defender who strives to prevent passing and shooting lanes from developing. There is a lot to like here, and Nashville could forego any discussion around his stature while banking on his upside.

24. Los Angeles Kings – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The Los Angeles Kings would likely want to add a defenseman here if they can. However, the way the board has fallen in this NHL Mock Draft, Cullen Potter brings incredible value. The Sun Devils star is one of the fastest skaters in the entire class, and this is his main tool for generating offense. He does have one of the more underrated shot releases among 2025 NHL Draft prospects, though. And he has grown as a defender throughout the year. He lacks size, and his defense needs work still, but his skating could carry him a long way. He's drawn some comparisons to Kings forward Trevor Moore, as well, so the fit makes a lot of sense.

25. Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Blackhawks are back up and decide to add another forward after picking Misa earlier in this NHL Mock Draft. Jack Nesbitt is a bit of a project, but his size and defensive ability will have some teams considering him late on Friday night. The Spitfires star is an incredible forechecker, and his forecheck work helps generate offense. His calling card is his defense, however. Nesbitt is still a project, so his development will take time. But the Blackhawks can afford to be patient with him.

26. Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

Pyotr Andreyanov was a first-round candidate before the season began. He dominated the Russian junior leagues this year, but it did not seem as if his draft stock rose too much. Many saw him as a mid-round pick for the longest time. However, there is growing buzz that the Predators could consider Andreyanov with this selection. He is an athletic goalie who plays with aggression. The biggest knock on him is his rebound control. If he can figure that issue out, there is a lot of upside here for the Predators.

27. Washington Capitals – Milton Gastrin, C, MoDo Hockey (SHL)

If you look at their recent drafts, the Capitals have a bit of a type. Washington is comfortable taking talented players who lack size. Even last year, they selected Terik Parascak in the first round. This trend could continue in 2025, and Milton Gastrin is a fit at the end of the first-round. The MoDo star comfortably projects as a third-line center at the next level. Gastrin is a polished prospect who is a fine playdriver and good work ethic. He is not flashy, and the upside isn't the highest. But this could be a valuable selection for Washington down the line.

28. Winnipeg Jets – Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

The Winnipeg Jets need some defensive depth in their pipeline in the worst way. They do not have a blueline prospect who projects to play an established role in the NHL. Henry Brzustewicz would certainly change this. He has flashed solid two-way tendencies in the OHL with the London Knights. Fans won't hear his name too often, and that's a good thing. The Knights star has the potential to play top-four minutes, especially if his offense continues trending in the right direction.

29. Carolina Hurricanes – Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Benjamin Kindel scored a ton with the Calgary Hitmen in 2024-25. In fact, he fell just a single point shy of the 100-point mark. He is a right-hand shot, which teams covet in a center. He plays with pace and vision, which give him the ability to beat defenders and create space. There are some flaws that need to be worked out, including his pass accuracy and skating. However, there is a chance Kindel could work his way into a top-six role if the offense develops. The Hurricanes need high-end scoring, so they take a chance here late in the first-round.

30. San Jose Sharks (via DAL) – Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Bill Zonnon has risen through draft boards over the last few months. He has become a bubble first-round pick as more evaluators take a look at his game. Zonnon has a lot working for him, from his skill to his checking ability. He certainly impressed offensively, as he finished with 83 points in his first QMJHL season. The issue with the Huskies star is his skating, as it isn't great. There are a lot of fans of his game, though, and he has the makings of a middle-six forward who's relentless checking will endear him to his fanbase.

31. Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA)

William Horcoff is another player who has risen through the ranks in the 2025 NHL Draft. He made a successful midseason jump to the collegiate ranks with Michigan this past season. And his performances for an underwhelming Wolverines team have helped his stock a ton. Horcoff — son of former NHLer Shawn Horcoff — is a shutdown defensive forward. He has playmaking ability, as well. His skating is an issue, and he can stand to improve his pace and decision-making. The upside is intriguing, and it could be enough to see him sneak into the first-round.

32. Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Mason West, C, Edina (Minn.) High School

This 2025 NHL Mock Draft ends with another fast-rising prospect. The Flames could stand to add another center to their prospect pipeline after taking a winger earlier. Mason West, almost literally, stands above the competition at this point in the draft. He is the best high school prospect in this class in part due to his 6'6″ frame. A lot of scouts are intrigued by his shot and skill combination. His skating is also a point of praise, as he may already be an NHL-level skater. However, to say he's a prospect is an understatement. West could hear his name called early on Day 2, so if the Flames want him, they may need to take him with the final pick in the first round.