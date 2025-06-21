The rebuild continues this offseason for the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is placing defenseman T.J. Brodie on waivers, per The Athletic. Chicago intends to buy out Brodie's contract, and cut ties with him after a disappointing campaign.

Brodie had one year remaining on his deal, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The Blackhawks hoped that the veteran would add experience, depth and leadership to the club this past season, but it just didn't work. Brodie didn't see the ice for the final 20 plus games of the campaign.

“The Hawks were outscored 42-23 during Brodie’s five-on-five ice time (the third-worst goals ratio out of 214 defensemen across the NHL) and also generated a 45.2% scoring-chance ratio,” Ben Pope wrote for the Sun-Times.

The veteran finished his one season in Chicago with 10 points in 54 games. The Blackhawks finished their season dead last in the Western Conference's Central Division. The club mustered just 61 points, with 25 total victories.

T.J. Brodie might get a shot with another club

Despite this year's struggles, Brodie had proven himself to be a solid defenseman at other stops. He also played in Calgary and Toronto during his long NHL career. He is likely to get a look from another club this offseason that needs some help on defense.

Brodie had his career-high in points during the 2015-16 season, while playing for the Flames. He posted 45 points and also finished that year with a plus-minus of +4. That was the last season in his long career when Brodie had at least 40 points on the season.

Chicago now has a roster spot open after cutting ties with the veteran. The Blackhawks are still trying to find the right pieces to become a power in the NHL once again. The Blackhawks have now finished last in their division three years in a row.

Brodie first played in the NHL during the 2010-11 season. He was drafted by Calgary in 2008.