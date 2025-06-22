The Edmonton Oilers are licking their wounds after a second straight Stanley Cup Final loss against the Florida Panthers, and now the discussion has turned to Connor McDavid's future with the team. The man widely regarded as the best hockey player in the world is up for a new contract this offseason before he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.

McDavid could very well sign an extension with the Oilers, especially off the back of his previous eight-year deal worth $100 million that he is coming off of. However, if he doesn't want to re-sign with Edmonton, it would benefit the Oilers to trade him this summer and still get something back for him rather than letting him walk for nothing in free agency.

If McDavid does choose to leave Edmonton, it may not be a situation where any team can make a run at him. At this point, there are four likely spots where the former Hart Trophy winner could land if he and the Oilers end up parting ways, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Teams like the Los Angeles Kings, with former Oilers GM Ken Holland, are keeping a close eye,” LeBrun wrote. “If and when McDavid ever leaves, it’s a short list of markets that I believe would be a fit for him: L.A., the New York Rangers, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Dallas Stars, etc. It would not be a free-for-all, with 25 teams getting a chance at it.”

The Kings already know McDavid all too well after being knocked out of the playoffs by the Oilers in each of the last four postseasons. The Stars could target the three-time league MVP to try to get over the hump that is the Western Conference Finals, where they have lost in each of the last three years.

Out East, the Blackhawks and the Rangers both did not meet expectations this season and missed out on the postseason, but adding a player like McDavid would immediately get them back into contention for those spots.

Right now, it is still very early in the Connor McDavid sweepstakes, and the likely outcome is still that he re-signs with the Oilers. However, if he chooses to leave, the race to get offers in will be hectic and will take over the NHL news cycle.