Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard is entering the offseason with a fresh outlook: prioritizing growth over just putting in the hours. After a challenging sophomore season filled with its fair share of highs and lows, the 19-year-old sensation is rethinking his approach to preparing for the next grueling NHL season ahead. Bedard, rather than using every available second for ice practice and skating, is starting to see how important rest is in achieving optimal performance.

Bedard has not made rest the focus of his training, but this summer, he has been sharpening his routine to find an ideal balance between demanding, focused on-ice training and deliberate recovery. He has come to realize when to push himself and when to ease off, a lesson learned from last season’s roller-coaster ride, which included several goal droughts that impacted his confidence and flow, as he shared with Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Training in Vancouver, Bedard is working alongside top NHL talents like Kent Johnson and Mat Barzal, keeping the sessions both sharp and competitive. While the intensity on the ice is high, his focus is on skating—not just on speed, but also on making his movements more efficient and explosive. He believes that finding “an extra step” could give him the time and space to showcase his puck skills.

Although he hasn’t fully delved into Jeff Blashill’s systems yet, Bedard mentioned having a productive early conversation with the newly appointed head coach and feels optimistic about the upcoming changes. Blashill has already shared playoff footage and insights on player tendencies with him. Bedard is also pleased to see Anders Sörensen return as an assistant coach, which adds a sense of familiarity to an otherwise new coaching staff.

The forward is no longer thinking like a kid. Now that he’s eligible for a contract extension, Bedard acknowledged that discussions are ongoing but emphasized there’s “no stress” due to his strong relationship with the Blackhawks organization. That sense of stability is reflected in the locker room too, especially after a solid 3-1-1 finish to the season that boosted team morale.

Bedard expressed that he feels more prepared than ever, thanks to the experience he gained from a full 82-game season. With a polished routine and a solid grasp of what it takes to succeed in the NHL, he’s all set to take the lead for the Blackhawks next season.