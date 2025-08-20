The Los Angeles Angels may be watching their playoff hopes slip away in a season where many believe they've still overachieved, but a light-hearted moment from the clubhouse has given fans something else to talk about. A short clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Talkin’ Baseball podcast captured third-year first baseman Nolan Schanuel playfully calling out shortstop Zach Neto for having the “most misses” on the locker room aux cord, poking fun at his role as the team’s unofficial DJ.

The post, shared on Tuesday, shows Schanuel smiling as he’s asked about his favorite and least favorite teammates behind the music. He praises reliever Brock Burke for his playlist, but when it came to Neto, he kept it honest.

“I can’t say it’s my least favorite, but he has the most misses. Zach Neto. He’s on the aux most of the time, so he has the biggest opportunity to fail. He does have the most misses in the locker room.”

The viral moment, though exaggerated in some headlines, paints a clear picture of strong Angels locker room culture. Despite recent losses, including a 6-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds later on Tuesday night, the club still shows signs of chemistry behind the scenes.

The exchange comes at a time when Neto is producing one of his best seasons yet. The 24-year-old is batting .269 with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs in 107 games. Known for his energy both on and off the field, the shortstop often takes control of the aux to hype up the team before games. But according to Schanuel, not all of his music hits.

The Neto aux moment is already earning replies ranging from jokes about Taylor Swift to fans defending his playlist. Still, most agree it’s a refreshing dose of personality from a team that has leaned on youth all season long.

The Schanuel DJ quote highlights how younger players are stepping into leadership roles early. Schanuel himself has been a standout in the infield this season and seems comfortable giving teammates a little grief — all in good fun.

Posts like this are part of a growing trend of MLB viral clubhouse moments showing the human side of the sport. In a digital era where every off-field exchange can go public, moments like this go beyond stats and standings. They remind fans that teams are full of personalities, not just players.

As for the Angels, they sit at 66-60 with under 40 games to play and remain in the thick of the Wild Card race. While the music might still be up for debate, there’s no question the energy inside that clubhouse is exactly what this team needs to keep pushing.

