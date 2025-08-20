Good news for Jaydon Blue, the rookie running back of the Dallas Cowboys, who had been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a heel bruise but has now been cleared to play. He is set to make his preseason debut Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons. With the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4, his return comes at the perfect time.

Blue suffered the injury during an August 7 practice in Oxnard when a teammate stepped on his foot, keeping him out of practices and preseason games. On Tuesday, he was a full participant in practice and didn’t hesitate to confirm his availability.

“I'm feeling great. I feel like I'm back to myself. I had to sit for the past two weeks. I'm just ready to get on the field and be able to play against a different team.”

Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue (ankle) was a full participant in today’s practice. He didn’t have any limitations. “I’m feeling great. I feel I’m back to myself.” “I think I was having a great camp before I went down. I’m just ready to showcase (what I can do) in a game Friday.” pic.twitter.com/hAi9nCVLbG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2025

Before the setback, the fifth-round pick out of Texas had already been turning heads among coaches and teammates. During training camp, he earned rare first-team reps and pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch that many labeled as “the catch of the camp so far,” showcasing his athletic ability. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also noted the rookie had been “trending positively” toward a return.

Article Continues Below

The timing of his comeback is crucial for Dallas, especially after the team’s rushing attack showed inconsistencies during preseason play. The Cowboys managed just 51 yards on the ground against the Baltimore Ravens, a sharp drop from the 148 yards they put up in their opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Blue’s explosiveness and versatility as both a runner and receiver could provide the boost the backfield needs.

Competition in the position group remains tight, with Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams, and fellow rookie Phil Mafah all fighting for playing time. Still, Blue is determined to take advantage of every snap on Friday.

“It felt great being back out here,” he said after practice. “I was having a great camp before I went down. I know a lot of these guys, and the coaches know what I can do on the football field. I'm just ready to showcase that in a game this Friday,” he added, according to the Cowboys’ official website.

As the Cowboys prepare for their final test before the regular season, Blue’s return adds fresh energy to a unit looking for consistency. His playmaking ability and resilience after injury make him one of the most anticipated players of Dallas’ preseason.