When the Washington Commanders traded Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and a Day 3 swap, it surprised everyone, from fans, both locker rooms, and even the Penn State wide receiver, who was surprised to hear the news.

Talking to reporters at training camp shortly after Howie Roseman pulled off another August swing for a new wide receiver, in this case, his fellow draft classmate, John Metchie III, Dotson reveals that he was not only surprised but felt genuinely betrayed by the Commanders after they made the deal.

“It's really tough, you know, we were actually talking about this a couple days ago in the locker room, you know, me, AJ, and Smitty, and me and AJ were talking about just being traded and how tough of a feeling that is. It kind of feels like you're being betrayed a little bit, but you know, it's the next man up. It's on to the next, different opportunity for you, and you got to take it with that approach. You know, you can't frown upon it, you can't look down upon it. You got to attack it and make the most of your opportunity,” Dotson said.

“You never know what's going to happen in this league. It's a business at the end of the day, and we all know that. But it is tough, but you know, you got to move on to the next. I feel like that's just life, life in itself. You know, something knocks you down, you look at the next obstacle in front of you and attack it.”

While Dotson's 2024 season didn't exactly go the way anyone hoped, as the third-year wide receiver was largely a non-factor for the Eagles on their Super Bowl run, the reports out of camp have been far more flattering for the pride of Penn State, with the Eagles' WR3 spot being locked up without a competition. Even if he never lives up to being worth a third-round pick, let alone the first-rounder Washington originally surrendered, if Dotson can play at a starting level, fans will be happy all the same.