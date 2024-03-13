Connor Bedard is who we thought he'd be. The 18-year-old phenom who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft last June has done nothing but put points on the board since returning from a jaw injury in mid-February.
Bedard continued his hot streak on Tuesday with a five-point game and accomplished something no one his age had done in the NHL in 42 years. Bedard became the first 18-year-old to score eight points in a two-game span since Dale Hawerchuk in 1982. He is also the first player his age to have consecutive three-point games since Steve Yzerman did it in 1984, per NHL public relations.
Bedard scored a goal and added four assists to his tally on Tuesday as the Blackhawks dominated the Anaheim Ducks in a 7-2 win. That came two days after Bedard had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 Blackhawks win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
It has been a rough year for the Blackhawks who have the second-worst record in the NHL. Bedard has been the lone bright spot and is now cruising toward the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. He has 51 points in 52 games this season with his 20th goal coming on Tuesday.
Bedard has been on a tear since returning from a six-week absence after taking a nasty hit to the jaw. He has 18 points across 13 games since the injury. Based on those numbers, he's on pace for 70 points which would be a fantastic number to hit as a rookie who missed a dozen games.
The winning will come for the Blackhawks if they see through the rebuild and try to find other core pieces to pair with Connor Bedard. For now, they should be happy to witness the beginning of Bedard's greatness.