The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off a 7-2 thrashing of the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday evening and rookie Connor Bedard was the star of the show, scoring and providing four assists. In the process, the 2023 first-overall pick made history, becoming only the second 18-year-old ever to record eight points in a two-game span.
During the victory over Anaheim, Blackhawks legend Jeremy Roenick was on air and after Bedard tallied his fourth point, made it clear that he'll undoubtedly win ROTY.
Via Charlie Roumeliotis:
“Connor Bedard is in a zone right now. The kid's going to win Rookie of the Year, without question, in my mind.”
Jeremy Roenick: "Connor Bedard is in a zone right now. The kid's going to win Rookie of the Year, without question, in my mind." #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/4Bk0LTeO9p
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 13, 2024
Roenick speaking facts.
Connor Bedard Rookie of the Year pursuit
Also known as the Calder Memorial Trophy, the award is given to the best rookie every season. Bedard went into 2023-24 as a heavy favorite to win it and remains a frontrunner. He leads all rookies in points (51) and goals (20) while sitting second in assists with 31. Brock Faber and Marco Rossi are both looking good, but the two Minnesota Wild youngsters won't likely beat out Bedard for the prestigious honor.
Bedard has tallied nearly a point per game in 52 contests and although he's missed a bit of time due to injuries, the Canadian has been pretty consistent for Chicago. Yes, they're one of the worst teams in the NHL, but Bedard is a bright spot for the future.
After making history Tuesday, Bedard spoke on breaking his eight-game scoreless streak but also made it clear he won't dwell on the two big nights:
“There were a lot of positives,” Bedard said. “It's funny, I had eight straight games without a goal, then you have a couple of big ones and people forget about that. Enjoy. But, we've got to turn the page.”
Connor Bedard is the fifth 18-year-old to record a five-point game, joining Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ilya Kovalchuk, Jack Hamilton, and Dale Hawerchuk, per TSN.
Get that Calder ready for the phenom.