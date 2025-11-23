The Buffalo Bills fell to 7-4 on the season after Thursday night’s loss to the Houston Texans. Buffalo’s offensive line was overwhelmed by the Texans’ relentless pass rush, as Josh Allen was sacked eight times and pressured constantly.

Despite Houston’s dominant performance, Buffalo nearly pulled off a comeback with a long drive late in the fourth quarter. However, the Bills ultimately came up short against the Texans, losing 23-19.

Allen shook off the disheartening prime time defeat and headed to Laramie, Wyoming. On Saturday, the reigning MVP’s alma mater held a ceremony to retire his number 17 jersey. Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld watched Wyoming take on Nevada. Then at halftime, Allen addressed the sold out stadium.

“First off, I just want to say thank you for everybody coming out tonight. This is such an amazing honor, a huge blessing,” Allen said, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

17 — Forever a Cowboy.

17 — Forever a Cowboy.

The first @wyo_football jersey to be retired belongs to @JoshAllenQB.

The Bills drafted Josh Allen 7th overall out of Wyoming

Joined by his parents and former coach Craig Bohl during the ceremony, Allen appeared moved by the honor. “There's so many people that I can thank for this achievement. A lot of teammates here. Love you guys,” Allen said.

“Coach Bohl, coach [Brent Vigen], people that believed in me. The fans, and the support here in Wyoming. I'm so honored and blessed to represent this university and this beautiful state. I love you guys. Thank you. God bless. Go Pokes, and it will always suck to be a CSU Ram.”

Allen was inducted into the University of Wyoming’s Hall of Fame earlier this year and added to the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. He’s the first football player to have his jersey number retired in the university’s history.

A California native, Allen began his college career at Reedley in his home state after failing to garner interest from NCAA Division I programs. After a season at Reedley, Wyoming was the only school to offer Allen a scholarship. He enrolled in 2015 and played three seasons for Wyoming Football.

The Bills selected Allen seventh overall in the 2018 draft. Prior to his arrival, the Bills had reached the playoffs just once in 18 years. Buffalo had last won the AFC East in 1995. But after a shaky rookie season, Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs for six straight years. Buffalo has dominated the division under Allen, winning the AFC East in five consecutive seasons.