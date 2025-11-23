The Detroit Pistons have been the best team in the Eastern Conference so far with a record of 13-2, and the team received a major boost over the weekend with the return of Jaden Ivey from injury for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As of publication, the Pistons were well on their way to their 12th straight win as they held a 17-point lead against the Bucks at halftime. But the one thing Pistons fans were probably looking for was Jaden Ivey’s first bucket of the season as he made his comeback from injury.

Sure enough, Ivey got his first points of the 2025-26 season late in the first quarter. Ivey sprinted out on the break following a steal by Caris LeVert. LeVert hit Ivey with a pass and Ivey got all the way to the basket to finish the play.

Welcome back Jaden Ivey! Ivey gets into the paint for his first bucket back 🪣pic.twitter.com/k4uAlmTA6Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Coming into the third quarter, Ivey had five points and two rebounds in a little over eight minutes in his return. He was shooting 2-of-3 from the field, including 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Ivey did suit up for the Pistons during preseason, but he was sidelined due to a knee injury, delaying his season debut. Last year, Ivey was on his way to being one of the Pistons’ best players, but a leg injury suffered in January ended up requiring season-ending surgery.

Ivey appeared in 30 games last season at a little over 29 minutes per game. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 73.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey has improved his game in each season he’s been with the Pistons.