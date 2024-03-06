Connor Bedard is the real deal. The Chicago Blackhawks super rookie is more than just a star on the ice. He is also turning heads off of it, and he's getting a ton of attention again of late with the looming release of 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2 collection on Wednesday, which includes the ultra-rare 1-of-1 Outburst Gold Young Guns. That card has even gotten a staggering $1 million bounty by Dave and Adam's Card World.
“We have officially placed a $1,000,000 bounty for the Connor Bedard OutBurst Gold 1/1 Young Guns,” Dave & Adam's said via its X (formerly Twitter) account.
Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard card craze is on
Bedard has taken the NHL by storm. Even though the Blackhawks are not doing particularly well on the ice, Bedard has made Chicago a watchable team. Through his first 48 games in the NHL, the top pick at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has racked up 17 goals to go along with 24 assists for the Blackhawks, who are currently wallowing at the bottom of the Central division with just 35 points on 15-42-5 record. Nevertheless, the best is certainly yet to come for the 18-year-old phenom.
The bounty on the Bedard card comes with a condition, though.
“Here’s the thing. The card must be in good condition. That’s right, no damage like dents, dings, creases, or scrapes. It should look like it would grade a 9,” Dave & Adam's wrote on its website.
Boxes for the said Upper Deck Series 2 collection will cost a buyer $329 per, which is over a 100% increase from the price of the set's previous iteration.