Heading into the 2025 Winter Classic Tuesday evening, the Chicago Blackhawks were mired in a four-game losing streak. There was hope that the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, host to the Classic, would boost the Blackhawks. They were playing in their city after all. Alas, it was not meant to be. The visitors from St. Louis, also known as the Blues, soundly defeated Chicago 6-2. Sophomore center Connor Bedard, meant to be the storied franchise's next centerpiece, was not pleased by his team's efforts when he spoke to press, including the Athletic's Mark Lazarus, postgame.

“Connor Bedard: Those tickets aren't cheap. … I feel bad for our fan base, coming out to this and laying an egg,'” Bedard lamented to Lazarus after the Hawks' fifth-straight loss. “Said the Blackhawks got ‘dog walked.'”

As Chicago turns its focus to facing the Montreal Canadiens at home Friday, it makes sense that Bedard was less than pleased with the team's efforts Tuesday. They were tied with the Blues 1-1 at the end of the first period, only for the Blues to explode for three goals in the second to take a 4-1 lead. It felt as if that period broke Chicago's back. Even though they got a goal back in the final frame, St. Louis tacked on two more to make the final score 6-2. Moving forward, can Chicago snap out of this funk? The Canadiens coming to town might give them their first win since 2024, and help the club get back on track.

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks in midst of five-game skid

Bedard assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi's 12th goal of the season in the third period, and Taylor Hall also scored for Chicago in the first period. Despite those points, it just wasn't enough against a Blues team that looked like they just wanted to win more on New Year's Eve. The loss was Chicago's 24th in regulation this season, and they are currently last in the Central division. Yet, the team is only three points behind the Nashville Predators, so a rise up the standings is possible.

If things break right, the Utah Hockey Club and St. Louis aren't too far ahead of the Blackhawks either. They just need to right the ship, and that can start with a win on Friday. Before their current five-game string of defeats, they won three in a row. So, it's definitely possible. Can Bedard, Bertuzzi, Hall and the rest of the Chicago lineup spark a turnaround? Or do the Hawks have more time left in their current rebuild? The answers will come soon enough.