The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard in 2023 with high expectations. Chicago had just moved on from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, two franchise icons in the back end of their careers. The team hoped Bedard could be the centerpiece of a new dynasty down the line. At his current trajectory, he could certainly emerge as one of the NHL's next superstar players.

The Blackhawks lost on Saturday to the Calgary Flames by the score of 6-4. However, Bedard did his part to give Chicago a lifeline. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the team's loss. The Blackhawks moved to 12-20-2 while seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end on the road at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Bedard's performance did not break any records, but it did bring him closer to one. The Blackhawks star surpassed Patrick Kane for the second most goals by a teenager in franchise history, according to NHL Public Relations. The record is currently held by Eddie Olczyk, who scored 49 goals as a teenager from 1984 to 1986.

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks fall short against the Flames

The Blackhawks hoped to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday. However, the Calgary Flames had other plans. Calgary got off to a 5-1 lead by the second intermission. They received goals from the likes of Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri during this run.

The Blackhawks did not roll over in the third period, though. Veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice in the third period as Chicago attempted a comeback. But the effort fell short in the end. Mikael Backlund scored an empty net goal in the dying embers to secure a 6-4 win.

The Flames are certainly pleased with this win. Calgary had found themselves in a bit of a rut as of late. Now, they are 16-11-7, good enough for fourth in the Pacific Division. The Flames can kick back and enjoy the Christmas holiday, as they aren't in action again until December 28 against the San Jose Sharks.

As mentioned, the Blackhawks are now 12-20-2 on the 2024-25 season. After the Nashville Predators won on Saturday, Chicago has returned to last place in the Central Division with this loss. They retake the ice on Monday night against the Minnesota Wild as they look to bounce back from this defeat.