The Chicago Blackhawks lost to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, dropping their seventh game of the year. Sunday's loss marked the fifth loss for Chicago in their last seven games, as well. After the loss to New Jersey, the Blackhawks decided to hold a players-only meeting immediately following the game.

None of the players went into specifics about the meeting, nor did they name any players that spoke. Veteran forward Corey Perry did note that the meeting didn't aim to single anyone out. You're not putting anybody down. That's not what we're here to do,” Chicago's veteran said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“We had a good heart-to-heart,” Perry continued after the game Sunday. “That's the brotherhood. It's more of being brothers and being able to talk about it and figure it out as men.”

Head coach Luke Richardson was not present in the locker room during this meeting. However, he told reporters that he isn't bothered by that. In fact, he said it was “good” for the players to hash things out among themselves.

“They hear enough from me before and during the game. If they feel there's something that needs to be said, it usually goes a longer way when the leadership guys and whoever feels they need to speak up,” Richardson said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

The Blackhawks have played well at times to begin the year. That said, they just haven't found any consistency with those good performances. Chicago takes the ice again on Thursday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Let's see if this players-only meeting can help them turn things around.