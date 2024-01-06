Blackhawks trade for Rem Pitlick amid injuries

The Chicago Blackhawks are treading water with an 11-26-2 record, with more futility expected to come following the latest injury updates for Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno. But the organization is doing what it can to press forward, courtesy of a weekend trade.

Chicago is acquiring forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, per the Penguins X account. The Blackhawks get some much-needed reinforcements for the second half of the season, while the Pens (19-14-4) continue to stockpile future assets. Pittsburgh now has nine draft picks in 2026.

Pitlick has bounced around a lot since making his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators in 2019. He has spent the 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, leading the team with 24 points.

Pitlick's playmaking ability should earn him a roster spot with the Blackhawks, especially with the team's recent injury woes. He is probably excited for the opportunity to get back on the NHL ice consistently. But this trade is not going to cure all of Chicago's ongoing problems.

The Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in five of the last six years and are headed towards another miserable finish this season. Losing teenage sensation Connor Bedard to a fractured jaw is devastating for a fan base desperate to invest in something positive. The team's best hope now is to capitalize on its impending high draft placement by selecting another scintillating prospect.

Meanwhile, the Penguins make a trade that shouldn't hurt their present postseason aspirations, while also building up an arsenal of picks that can be used down the road. Chicago will try to end a five-game losing streak on Sunday, and Pitt looks to stay hot versus the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.