The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno on Injured Reserve. Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had his jaw fractured after a hit from New Jersey Devils' Brendan Smith during Friday's 4-2 loss for the Blackhawks.

Foligno then fractured his finger after getting in a fight with Smith in response to Bedard's injury.