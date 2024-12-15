The Chicago Blackhawks are on the verge of getting a major piece of their roster back on the ice.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this month with an injured groin, is expected to return to the ice and skate on Monday as he attempts to further the rehabilitation process to get back into game shape.

Mrazek hasn't played since December 7, a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Since then, the Blackhawks have mostly rolled with Arvid Soderblom between the pipes in Mrazek's absence.

On a poor Blackhawks squad, Mrazek's numbers are somewhat respectable; he has a record of 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

It's been another difficult season for the Blackhawks, who fired head coach Luke Richardson earlier in the month. The multiple additions that they made to the roster to help insulate Connor Bedard and surround him with more talent haven't resulted in additional wins.

The Blackhawks recently re-signed Petr Mrazek to a contract extension

Originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings, Mrazek has also played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was traded to the Blackhawks from Toronto and was given a new extension before this season.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson singled out the athleticism and playing style of Mrazek as major factors in the decision to give him an extension, via NHL.com.

“Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League,” said Davidson said. “He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back.”

Mrazek's most notable accomplishment in his NHL career was helping to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a seven-game first-round upset of the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in 2019.

He has a career record of 175-166-39 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.