Mrzaek appeared in 71 games for the Blackhawks since the start of last season.

The Chicago Blackhawks are signing starting goaltender Petr Mrazek to a two-year contract extension, as first reported by Kevin Weekes. The deal is worth $8.5 million and keeps Mrazek in a Blackhawks uniform through the 2025-26 season.

Mrazek, 31, is in his second season with the Blackhawks after Chicago acquired him via trade in July 2022 from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's been Chicago's primary goalie each season, appearing in 71 games since joining the Blackhawks, 68 of them starts.

Mrazek has played in 32 of Chicago's 47 games this season, compiling a 12-17-1 record with a 3.01 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. He's saved 30 or more shots in 13 games, including a 37-save shutout against the Anaheim Ducks in October.

A 12-year NHL veteran, Mrazek has played for five different franchises during his career. His best season to date was in 2015-16 as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Mrazek started 49 games and appeared in 54, picking up 27 wins with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage. He also had four shutouts that season and added another in the playoffs, the lone win for the Red Wings in the postseason that year.

Overall, Mrazek has 336 starts and 366 appearances in the NHL. He has 162 wins with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Blackhawks building for the future

Amid another season in the NHL basement, the Blackhawks are still fully in the midst of their rebuild. Getting a generational talent in Connor Bedard is a good way to speed things up, but Chicago has a long way to go before they return to contender status.

The Blackhawks are tied with the San Jose Sharks for the fewest points in the NHL with 30. Chicago is on pace for 52 points, which would be the worst 82-game season in franchise history. The Blackhawks matched the current mark set by the 2003-04 team with 59 points last season.

Petr Mrazek is likely not the long-term goalie of the future for the Blackhawks, but he is a good stopgap for whoever Chicago finds to be their next Corey Crawford. The Blackhawks and their fans hope to have that sorted before Mrazek's contract expires.

In the meantime, Mrazek gets some financial security and sticks as Chicago's No. 1 choice between the pipes for the foreseeable future.