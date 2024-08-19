Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall missed a lot of time due to injuries in 2023-24. In fact, the former Hart Trophy winner played just 10 games for Chicago this past season. It was a major blow to the Blackhawks, but they are getting their veteran forward back for the 2024-25 season. And Hall is gearing up to make an impact for his team.

Hall spoke with Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope recently. There is skepticism over how well the former first-overall pick will perform in the year ahead. However, Hall believes he can help the Blackhawks win games in 2024-25.

“I’m really confident I’ll be a solid contributor for the Blackhawks this year,” Hall told Pope. “What makes me say that is the hockey I’ve played and the preparation I’ve done this summer. When I get on the ice with some really good NHL players here in Ontario, I know I can be a difference-maker for our team.”

Taylor Hall speaks about recovery from injury

Taylor Hall is still not officially cleared to return to full contact practice. The veteran forward did begin skating again back in February before doing non-contact drills in April. However, the Blackhawks forward will not be officially cleared until the beginning of training camp. Hall said that this is not an issue for him.

“My full clearance will come when I get back to Chicago and I’m able to show [the Hawks] that I handle contact, which won’t be a problem — I’ve been introducing that slowly this summer,” Hall said, via Pope. “It’s more of a contact thing, and they want to do that in a controlled setting. It’s hard to do that when they don’t have eyes on me every day.”

Missing a lot of time can certainly cause some rest that must be shaken in the early days of a player's return. However, he believes that his time off can actually be an advantage for him. It allowed him to refocus mentally and he hopes this new focus can help him in the year ahead.

“As you get older, you do get better at preparing, and you know your body better. I feel like that year off allowed me to be more mentally fresh, and hopefully I can use that this coming season. Not a lot of players get three-quarters of a year off after playing 14 seasons, so I intend to come back hungry,” the Blackhawks forward said, via Pope.

Hall's availability for the Blackhawks' season opener is still up in the air. In any event, his presence on the ice certainly could help them as they look to take some steps forward in 2024-25. The Blackhawks begin their 2024-25 campaign with a game on October 8 when they face the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.