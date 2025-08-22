The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a season that reshaped the perception of their franchise. After making a deep playoff push and doubling down in the offseason by re-signing Naz Reid, Julius Randle, and Joe Ingles, the Wolves have positioned themselves as one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference. But if you fire up NBA 2K26, the Timberwolves’ ratings don’t tell the same story.

While the roster is stacked with depth, two-way talent, and one of the league’s fastest-rising superstars in Anthony Edwards, 2K has once again missed the mark. Several Wolves are criminally underrated, while others are given credit that doesn’t match their on-court impact. Let’s dive into five specific cases where 2K got it wrong.

Anthony Edwards: Underrated at 95 OVR

This is the easiest starting point: Anthony Edwards is too low at 95 OVR. Yes, he’s been recognized as the Wolves’ alpha and one of the most dominant two-way scorers in the game, with an 87 3PT rating and 97 dunk rating reflecting his explosive offensive arsenal. But the reality is that Edwards has ascended into the conversation with Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a true franchise cornerstone.

Edwards’ defense has taken leaps, his scoring efficiency has improved, and his leadership on the Wolves’ playoff run proved he’s a top-five player in the league. In 2K terms, that’s a 96–97 OVR minimum, not a 95 that lumps him in with stars who don’t carry the same two-way responsibility.

Julius Randle: Overrated at 86 OVR

While Edwards is shortchanged, Julius Randle at 86 OVR feels inflated. Randle remains a strong power forward, boasting an 80 dunk rating and a 76 three-point rating, but his inconsistency in high-stakes moments is well-documented. He tends to disappear in the playoffs, and his decision-making often hurts spacing in late-game situations.

Randle’s rating puts him above Timberwolves cornerstone defenders like Jaden McDaniels (82 OVR) and even on equal footing with elite secondary bigs like Naz Reid (82 OVR). That doesn’t reflect reality. Randle is a flawed star who fits better as a third option on this Wolves roster. A more realistic rating would be 83-84 OVR, keeping him in the “perfect starter” tier without elevating him to near-All-NBA status.

Naz Reid: Underrated at 82 OVR

If there’s one player 2K continues to disrespect, it’s Naz Reid. His 82 OVR rating simply doesn’t do justice to his value as a modern big. Reid shot above 30% from three last season (reflected in his 82 3PT rating), while also being a versatile interior scorer (80 dunk rating) and improved defender.

He’s a true sixth man of the year candidate who can swing games with his energy and floor spacing. On many teams, he’d start outright. To have him rated the same as Jaden McDaniels and lower than Julius Randle undersells his unique impact. Reid should be in the 84-85 OVR range, putting him among the league’s best backup bigs and one of the most impactful bench players overall.

Jaden McDaniels: Underrated at 82 OVR

Another clear miss is Jaden McDaniels at just 82 OVR. One of the best perimeter defenders in the league, McDaniels has proven capable of locking up stars from Steph Curry to LeBron James. His offensive game has developed too, with an 80 3PT rating that shows his growth as a reliable floor-spacer and secondary shot creator.

McDaniels is arguably the second-most important piece of Minnesota’s long-term core after Edwards, especially considering the way he covers defensive gaps for Karl-Anthony Towns (before the trade) and Rudy Gobert. His two-way impact is far too valuable to be sitting at 82. He deserves at least an 85 OVR, in line with elite 3-and-D forwards.

Mike Conley: Overrated at 79 OVR

At 37 years old, Mike Conley’s 79 OVR rating feels like nostalgia keeping him afloat. Conley still provides steady playmaking (85 3PT rating is fair) and veteran leadership, but his defensive quickness and durability have declined.

The problem isn’t that Conley is unplayable; he’s still useful as a steady point guard, but rating him equal to younger, more impactful players like Donte DiVincenzo (79 OVR) and ahead of promising rookies like Rob Dillingham (75 OVR) feels misplaced. Conley is closer to 76-77 OVR at this stage, a savvy vet rather than a reliable nightly starter.

Other rating questions

Outside of the main five, several Wolves still raise eyebrows:

Donte DiVincenzo (79 OVR) feels fair, but if Conley sits there, DiVincenzo should arguably be a point or two higher.

Terrence Shannon Jr. (75 OVR) might be underrated given his Summer League breakout and explosive athleticism (85 dunk).

Joe Ingles (73 OVR) is probably a touch high considering age and injuries; he’s more of a 71-72 OVR rotation piece at this point.

Rocco Zikarsky (68 OVR) being unrated in categories like shooting or dunking makes him nearly unplayable in-game despite his potential.

The bigger issue: 2K doesn’t reward defense

The theme across these Timberwolves ratings is clear: defense is undervalued. Edwards, McDaniels, and Gobert (84 OVR) are three of the most versatile defenders in the league, yet their ratings don’t reflect how dominant defense drives Minnesota’s real-life success.

Meanwhile, streaky scorers like Julius Randle or aging vets like Mike Conley are buoyed by offensive reputations. This imbalance results in a Wolves team that looks worse in-game than it does on the court, where defense and chemistry matter just as much as raw scoring.

The Timberwolves’ NBA 2K26 ratings fail to capture the true balance of this roster. The game underrates players like Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels, while inflating names like Julius Randle and Mike Conley.

If 2K truly wants to reflect the Wolves’ identity as a defense-first contender, these changes are non-negotiable. Until then, Minnesota fans will have to deal with their team being misrepresented in the digital world, even as the real squad looks poised to make another deep playoff run.