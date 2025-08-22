The Buffalo Bills have lived at the doorstep of greatness for years. With Josh Allen cemented as one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks and playoff appearances a near expectation, Buffalo has become a model of consistency. However, there’s one problem: consistency doesn’t equal championships. The franchise has yet to break through to a Super Bowl in the Allen era. Now, with the AFC as crowded as ever, every move counts. If the Bills want to maximize their Super Bowl window, they may need to swing big before Week 1.

The Bills’ Preseason So Far

The Bills are less than a week away from trimming their roster from 90 players to the final 53. Of course, tough decisions remain. Yes, the core of the roster is strong. That sai, there are still a few positions that need attention. Several talented players simply won’t survive the cutdown. With opportunity in the air, general manager Brandon Beane and his staff are expected to be active, working the phones to explore trade possibilities before final rosters are locked in.

This version of the Bills already looks dangerous, though. After snagging Joey Bosa and Joshua Palmer from the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo has added firepower on both sides of the ball to complement Allen’s MVP form. If the roster holds up, the Bills appear primed for another deep postseason push.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Buffalo Bills must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

The Wide Receiver Question

For all their strengths, Buffalo’s offense has carried a glaring uncertainty: the receiver room. Allen’s MVP year showcased his ability to elevate those around him. Still, the Bills lack a clear-cut second star behind Stefon Diggs’ departure and the revolving door of complementary pieces. Palmer’s addition from Los Angeles helps. However, in a conference loaded with elite passing attacks, the Bills need more firepower to keep pace.

The 2024 postseason was a reminder that when the lights shine brightest, a quarterback needs trustworthy targets who can win on the outside. Tyrell Shavers flashed potential in spurts but never established himself as consistent. Meanwhile, rookies and rotational players remain unproven. If Buffalo wants to give Allen every possible weapon, standing pat simply won’t cut it.

The Blockbuster Option: Terry McLaurin

Trade for WR Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders)

The Bills have two paths to address their receiver situation. First, they can make smaller moves by shuffling depth pieces. Alternatively, they can go big and land a true difference-maker. The latter option centers on Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin, who is entering the final year of his contract. McLaurin has officially requested a trade, a surprising turn given his production and value to Washington. With the Commanders reluctant to extend him, Buffalo has an opening to strike a deal that could immediately elevate its offense.

McLaurin offers far more than raw numbers. He’s a respected leader and a proven playmaker who has eclipsed 1,000 yards in four of his first five seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play. Paired with Allen’s rocket arm and improvisational flair, McLaurin could transform the Bills’ attack from formidable to nearly unstoppable. He would give Buffalo the kind of offensive balance that could finally push them over the top in the AFC.

The Financial Picture

On the surface, trading for McLaurin might look like a cap-crunching move. Still, the reality is much smoother. A significant portion of his 2025 salary has already been paid by Washington, meaning Buffalo would only take on a manageable portion for the remainder of the season. That makes McLaurin an affordable one-year rental for a team chasing a title. If he proves a perfect fit, the Bills could then work out a long-term extension.

The true price comes not in dollars, but in draft picks. For a receiver of McLaurin’s caliber, the bidding would start at a second-rounder and quickly escalate. Realistically, Buffalo would need to part with a first-round pick and likely additional assets. That’s a steep cost, but it's one that could be justified by the potential payoff.

Why the Bills Must Strike Now

Windows in the NFL are fleeting. Injuries, contract demands, and roster churn all conspire to shorten a contender’s prime. Buffalo knows this better than most, having flirted with Super Bowl appearances only to fall short. Trading for McLaurin would be a declaration that they are all-in for 2025 and determined to seize their moment while Allen is at the height of his powers.

McLaurin is not just another piecem, too. He’s the kind of elite addition who could tilt the balance of power in the AFC. A Allen-McLaurin-James Cook combination would give defenses nightmares, opening up the field for the run game and forcing opponents to pick their poison. For the Bills, who have often been just one weapon short, this is the missing link.

Go Big or Go Home

The Bills already boast one of the league’s most complete rosters, but ‘complete' isn’t always enough in today’s AFC. To dethrone Kansas City, outgun Baltimore, and fend off upstarts like Houston and Cincinnati, Buffalo must maximize every ounce of its firepower. A trade for McLaurin would cost a premium in draft capital, but it could also finally deliver what Bills fans have been waiting decades for: a Super Bowl parade through downtown Buffalo.