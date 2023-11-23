Taylor Hall will be out for the rest of the season for the Blackhawks due to needing surgery on his right knee.

Chicago Blackhawks winger Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Twitter.

Taylor Hall was added to the Blackhawks this season to play alongside rookie Connor Bedard and help his transition to the league. Hall's season comes to an end after playing 10 games with the Blackhawks and putting up two goals and two assists for four points, according to Hockey Reference.

The Blackhawks were not expected to contend this season, and that has been the case so far with the team being at 5-12 so far this year. Regardless, Hall's injury is a blow as it takes an experienced player off of Connor Bedard's line.

With Hall's injury known the Blackhawks have matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues coming up at home this weekend. They will try to turn around the season starting this weekend, but that is not the expectation from the outside.

Regardless, Bedard has lived up to expectations so far as a rookie with the Blackhawks, scoring 10 goals and recording six assists in 17 games for 16 points, according to Hockey Reference.

The Blackhawks are in the midst of a rebuild, but Bedard is expected to be the leader of the team as they try to build a contender in Chicago.

Losing Hall is a blow, but hopefully Bedard can sustain his production and further prove to be the player he was expected to be when he was selected with the No. 1 pick this summer.