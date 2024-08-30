@senstalk_ posted , “ Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for the Gaudreau family.” Reports suggested that the Gaudreau brothers were in their native New Jersey for their sister Katie's wedding . The joyous occasion turning into an unthinkable tragedy was the subject of many of the messages on social media. @iancmclaren said , “Johnny Gaudreau wasn't just a thrilling hockey player who inspired aspiring undersized forwards. He was a teammate, friend, husband and father, a son, a brother getting ready for his sister's wedding. It's all so devastating.”

Amanda, with the handle @nhljackhughes, posted, “There’s nothing more horrific than if these indications about Johnny Gaudreau and his brother are true. Two brothers gone the night before their sister’s wedding. I cannot comprehend the pain that family is feeling right now. No one should have to suffer something like that.”

Support pours out for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Sportswriter Mike Lupica shared the perspective of a fellow Boston College alumnus, “There are simply no words to describe the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last night as they were biking in New Jersey, on the eve of their sister's wedding. He was first known as Johnny Hockey at Boston College when he was one of the greatest players in our school's hockey history, a wonderful and immensely popular young man who was friends with two of my sons there. Again: No words. Say a prayer for him, his brother, and their family.

@ryanwhitney6 of Barstool Sports posted, “I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels. I’m completely heartbroken for the entire Gaudreau family.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie chimed in, “The news this morning on Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau is simply heartbreaking. Johnny was a New Jersey legend—so much so that when I went on a Canadian trade mission as Governor I was given a Flames Gaudreau jersey. He was NJ. Our heart goes out to the Gaudreau family. Simply awful.”

@crunkilton22 stated Life is so unfair. The realest thing we can all realize. Cherish every single second because in the blink of an eye, it can all be over. Prayers to the whole family.” @WiseLending said on social media , “Gone but not forgotten. Johnny Gaudreau will live forever.”

Gaudreau was entering his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He started his career with the Calgary Flames but came east when he became a free agent to be closer to his family. While it was a rough first few seasons with the Blue Jackets, there were expectations that this would be a turnaround season.