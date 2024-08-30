The hockey world was stunned on Friday morning when news of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's passing broke. Johnny was 31 and a forward on the Blue Jackets. Matthew was 29 and a former professional hockey player. They were killed while riding bikes in New Jersey. Fans have poured support onto social media in the aftermath.
Amanda, with the handle @nhljackhughes, posted, “There’s nothing more horrific than if these indications about Johnny Gaudreau and his brother are true. Two brothers gone the night before their sister’s wedding. I cannot comprehend the pain that family is feeling right now. No one should have to suffer something like that.”
Support pours out for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
Sportswriter Mike Lupica shared the perspective of a fellow Boston College alumnus, “There are simply no words to describe the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last night as they were biking in New Jersey, on the eve of their sister's wedding. He was first known as Johnny Hockey at Boston College when he was one of the greatest players in our school's hockey history, a wonderful and immensely popular young man who was friends with two of my sons there. Again: No words. Say a prayer for him, his brother, and their family.
@ryanwhitney6 of Barstool Sports posted, “I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels. I’m completely heartbroken for the entire Gaudreau family.”
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie chimed in, “The news this morning on Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau is simply heartbreaking. Johnny was a New Jersey legend—so much so that when I went on a Canadian trade mission as Governor I was given a Flames Gaudreau jersey. He was NJ. Our heart goes out to the Gaudreau family. Simply awful.”
Gaudreau was entering his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He started his career with the Calgary Flames but came east when he became a free agent to be closer to his family. While it was a rough first few seasons with the Blue Jackets, there were expectations that this would be a turnaround season.