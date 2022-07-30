The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race. While the chances of the catching up to the New York Yankees are slim, they are still well in the running for a Wild Card spot in the American League. With teams like the Mariners and the Rays hot on their tails, the Jays cannot afford to slip up anytime soon.

So when ace pitcher Alek Manoah was hit by a comebacker during their game against the Detroit Tigers, Blue Jays fans feared the worst. Manoah has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season, and losing him for a prolonged period could be disastrous. Thankfully, preliminary x-rays revealed no serious damage to his elbow. (via Jon Morosi)

News: Alek Manoah’s injury announced as a right elbow contusion. According to #BlueJays, “He underwent precautionary X-rays and they came back negative.” @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2022

An elbow contusion obviously is a less-than-ideal injury for any player, especially in baseball. However, the Blue Jays are thankful that Manoah only suffered a contusion, and not a more serious injury. The worst-case scenario for them would’ve been a fracture or dislocation of some sort that would force him to miss serious time.

Alek Manoah has been a revelation for the Blue Jays this season. After a solid rookie campaign last year, the right-handed pitcher has become a downright dominant force for the team. He currently sports a 2.24 ERA while striking out 110 batters and walking 25 more. Losing him would’ve been a catastrophic blow to their starting pitcher rotation.

The Blue Jays currently sit atop the American League’s Wild Card race. Barring an unprecedented collapse from the Yankees, they won’t be fighting for the division anytime soon. Their best best to make it to the playoffs is to maintain their pole position in the Wild Card race by making some moves during the trade deadline.