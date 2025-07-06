The Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak in dramatic fashion Saturday. Toronto got its seventh straight victory with its second straight walk-off win against the Los Angeles Angels. The Blue Jays walked off the Angels with a sacrifice bunt that led to LA’s game-ending throwing error on Friday. On Saturday, Addison Barger played the hero for Toronto.

Barger delivered a bases loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Blue Jays their seventh consecutive win, per MLB.

Addison Barger walks it off for YOUR FIRST PLACE @BlueJays! That makes it 7 wins in a row! pic.twitter.com/L5h6h2knYN — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Facing Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn with two out and the bases jammed, Barger ripped an 83 mph sweeper through the right side of the infield. The base hit gave Toronto back-to-back 4-3 walk-off wins in extra innings against Los Angeles. And Myles Straw scored the winning run in both games.

The Blue Jays celebrate ninth win in 10 games

Barger started the scoring for the Blue Jays, getting the team on the board with an RBI single in the first inning. He then provided a bookend base knock to win the game. It’s the second time the second-year pro has come through in the clutch for Toronto. Barger crushed a long walk-off home run against the Diamondbacks on June 17.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the lineup after the Blue Jays gave him a day off to rest. But it was George Springer who provided the pop, hammering a two-run homer in the third inning. Springer has been red-hot with 12 hits, five home runs, 13 RBI and nine runs scored in his last five games.

While Springer’s power surge has been impressive, Toronto often relies on small ball to manufacture runs. Manager John Schneider believes the Blue Jays’ improved baserunning has been the key to the team’s success over the last month.

Toronto has now won nine of the last 10 games and the team has gone 20-9 since June 4. After trailing the New York Yankees by 6.5 games a month ago, the Blue Jays have steamrolled their way to a division lead.

Toronto swept the Yankees in a four-game series, overtaking New York for first place in the AL East. After Saturday’s walk-off win against the Angels, the Blue Jays now have a three-game lead in the division.