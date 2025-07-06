The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Angels to win their seventh game in a row. Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer left the game with a lead. However, Addison Barger needed to hit a walk-off single in extra innings to win the game. Scherzer had notes on himself after the game as he works himself off the injured list. Manager John Schneider has kept a close eye on him as well.

Scherzer has been fighting issues in his thumb and forearm over the last few days. Schneider brought him back against the Angels on Saturday and he did well in limited innings. It was the 18th-year pro's fourth outing in a season marred by injuries. Despite returning to the mound, the 40-year-old is still recovering from injury.

His control was not where is needs to be, evidenced by his hit batter at the beginning of the game and three walks. For a pitcher not accustomed to handing out free passes, Scherzer knows he is far from his best. However, he did view his start positively, saying that he can build on it, according to SportsNet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

“Another step in the right direction,” Scherzer said. “Next time out, I'm going to get some rest here, so hopefully that'll really benefit me (as I) try to get back to a normal pitch count.”

While getting Scherzer back to his normal self would help the team, Schneider and the Blue Jays have done just fine. George Springer and the Toronto offense have been firing on all cylinders over the last week. Their winning streak propelled them to the top of the American League East.

This stretch is one of the best of the season for the Blue Jays. However, Scherzer and the team's veterans know that their work isn't done. With trade rumors surrounding Toronto's players, like Bo Bichette and Barger, the roster is committed to winning and proving that they have a legitimate shot at the World Series in 2025.