Rumor: Blue Jays’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly are looking to bolster their roster via a pair of pivotal moves.

As noted by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the Blue Jays are aiming to add both a starting pitcher and a left-handed bat. Bowden linked both Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo to the Blue Jays, as the AL East club has the “farm system and financial resources” to pull off a blockbuster trade.

The Blue Jays have had quite a need for a left-handed bat. Out of the nine hitters on the team who have logged at least 250 plate appearances so far in the 2022 season, only Raimel Tapia is a left-handed batter. Tapia has provided versatility to the Blue Jays’ outfield defense, recording at least 20 starts in all three spots.

The Blue Jays have been linked with multiple left-handed hitters as of late. Among them, Bowden noted that Toronto is “interested” in Washington Nationals switch hitter Josh Bell, and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman recently mentioned that the AL East side is among the teams “in” on Chicago Cubs switch hitter Ian Happ.

On the other hand, the Blue Jays do not head into the trade deadline in desperate need of a starting pitcher. They had an opening in their rotation after Hyun-jin Ryu dealt with multiple injured list stints, although Ross Stripling has filled the role of being Toronto’s No. 5 starter; he has posted a 2.84 ERA in his last six starts.

Toronto currently sits in second place in the AL East, and the club holds the top spot in the AL wild-card standings.