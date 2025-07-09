The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a tear. Over the last week and a half, Blue Jays manager John Schneider has led his team to eight straight wins. His belief in Toronto's lineup and George Springer has born fruit and they now lead the American League East. However, he has to get through the next week with Justin Bruihl replacing Nick Sandlin and Yimi Garcia in the bullpen.

According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, Sandlin is headed back to the Blue Jays' injured list with right elbow inflammation. Bruihl takes his spot and is available for Schneider moving forward. Sandlin joins Garcia and Bowden Francis as the only three pitchers on Toronto's IL right now.

Sandlin was on his way to another excellent season. Even though he is 0-2 on the season, he has been the best player in the trade that landed the Blue Jays Andres Gimenez in the offseason. If he maintains it, his 2.20 ERA would be the best mark of his career. Every little bit helps when it comes to a winning streak as long as Toronto's, so missing Sandlin hurts.

However, Bruihl's numbers are comparable, even if the sample size is smaller. He is a bridge piece for Schneider to use until he gets his top relievers back. Luckily for him, he has other options that are red hot. Schneider shouted out Chad Green for his consistency and the role the bullpen has played in the winning streak.

Shoulder inflammation is a concerning injury for any pitcher. Sandlin could be out for just two weeks, but it is likely that he needs to sit for much longer. The Blue Jays will not rush him or Garcia back before they are ready.

In a division where they have a good lead with a long ways to go, Toronto can afford to be patient. However, Sandlin and Garcia's absence will be felt.