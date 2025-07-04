It's been a touch-and-go season for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander. In late May, Santander was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his left shoulder.

On Friday, the Blue Jays placed him on the 60-day injured list, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. In addition, they optioned pitcher Justin Bruihl and brought up right-hander Lazaro Estrada, who is slated to come back following a stint in Double-A.

Aside from his shoulder, Santander is battling hip inflammation. In early May, the problem with his hip began to become increasingly more of an issue.

Toronto was hopeful that Santander would remain healthy prior to the All-Star break.

In January, Santander signed a five-year $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays. He had previously played for the Baltimore Orioles from 2017 to 2024.

Thus far, Santander is batting .179 with 33 hits, six home runs, and 18 RBIs. He has played in 50 games this year.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are in a heated division race with the New York Yankees. Currently, they are 49-38 and have a one-game lead over the Yankees.

They just completed a four-game sweep over New York. Toronto now faces the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Anthony Santander was brought to the Blue Jays for a reason .

Before Santander, Toronto needed additional power in their lineup. He brings just that, along with his ability to switch-hit.

Last year, Santander hit 44 home runs with the Orioles, along with 102 RBIs. Along with playing outfield, he is called upon to be the designated hitter to generate power.

Also, Santander fills the void left behind by Teoscar Hernández, who is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While with the Blue Jays, he brought power at the plate in the middle of the order.

Without question, Santander's flexibility and durability are greatly needed.