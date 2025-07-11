The Toronto Blue Jays have a chance to enter the All-Star break with as much momentum as anyone. A loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday snapped a ten-game winning streak, but the Blue Jays are still hot. Toronto manager John Schneider's faith in his stars has been justified. George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. make general manager Ross Atkins' life easy.

Despite the team's success, Atkins is under pressure as the trade deadline inches closer. The Blue Jays rode their winning streak to the top of the American League East, but have holes they need to address. Bichette's name has been thrown around in rumors after the team chose not to offer him an extension. If he is moved, Schneider needs a capable replacement at shortstop.

MLB Network's Dan O'Dowd spoke about Toronto's situation, saying that Atkins needs to be careful. The Blue Jays' major league roster is talented, but their prospect pool is shallow. Arjun Nimmala and Trey Yesavage might have what it takes to get to the big leagues, but the players behind them are lacking.

"The drop-off after [Arjun Nimmala and Trey Yesavage] is significant. They'd be mortgaging a lot of their future for now." Dan O'Dowd shares why the #BlueJays must consider their options regarding their two top prospects at the deadline with @SNJeffBlair & Kevin Barker. pic.twitter.com/SQrFHOpnnh — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 10, 2025

“Their problem is the drop-off after [Arjun Nimmala and Trey Yesavage] is pretty significant,” O'Dowd said. “They really would be mortgaging a lot of their future for now. I would think they would do that if there was a controllable player coming back beyond this year, and I'm not sure they would do that for a rental.”

The Blue Jays are overachieving this far into the regular season. Experts thought the top of their roster would be good, but their lack of depth and pitching concerned fans. Max Scherzer has been on and off of Toronto's injured list. However, the starters around him have done an admirable job.

It is up to Atkins to decide how much of his team's future he wants to risk at the deadline. If a big star becomes available, he may have no choice but to throw his best prospects into a deal.