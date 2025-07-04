The Toronto Blue Jays head into their matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on a five-game winning streak. Toronto swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series, taking sole possession of first place in the AL East with Thursday’s 8-5 victory.

The Blue Jays are looking for their ninth win in the last 10 games when they take on the Angels on Friday. But they’ll have to do it without Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero is being given “a day off, [to] get him off his feet. If we need him, think he’ll be OK,” manager John Schneider said, per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. Bo Bichette will bat third for the Blue Jays in Vladdy’s absence.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sits while Blue Jays seek sixth straight win

The four-time All-Star had played 10-straight days and likely needed a rest. Toronto scored 36 runs over their four-game slaying of the Yankees, but Guerrero contributed just three RBIs and three hits in the series.

Veteran outfielder George Springer did the heavy lifting against New York, racking up four home runs and 11 RBIs in four games. Springer added his second two-homer game to cap the sweep on Thursday.

The Blue Jays have been on a roll, going 18-9 since June 4 and making up major ground in the division. Just a month ago, Toronto was 6.5 games behind the Yankees in the AL East. After dominating the series against New York, the Blue Jays took a one-game lead in the division.

While the team has been hot, Guerrero has been struggling a bit. After signing a massive 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto earlier this season, Guerrero is slashing .274/.378/.439. He has 12 home runs, 44 RBIs and 54 runs scored with a 127 OPS+ and 2.4 bWAR in 86 games this year.

Guerrero is currently on pace to finish the 2025 campaign with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and a .439 slugging percentage. It would be his lowest full-season output in each category since his rookie year in 2019.

Last season, on a Blue Jays team that finished fifth in the division with a 74-88 record, Guerrero hit .323 while slugging .544. He had 30 homers, 103 RBIs, a 163 OPS+ and 6.2 bWAR in 159 games for Toronto.