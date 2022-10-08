Blue Jays looking to save season with ‘dawg’ Kevin Gausman taking on Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays are turning to Kevin Gausman to save their season. The Blue Jays were stunned at home in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series by the Seattle Mariners and need to rebound on Saturday. Toronto catcher Danny Jansen revealed the team’s thoughts on Gausman ahead of his crucial Game 2 start, per Kaitlyn McGrath.

“He’s (Kevin Gausman) been a dawg for us all year,” Jansen said.

The Mariners scored 3 runs off of Alek Manoah in the first inning of Game 1. The Blue Jays high-powered offense was unable to answer the call and provide Manoah with any form of run support in Toronto’s 4-0 loss. The Jays are hopeful that Kevin Gausman will keep them in the game while the offense finds it’s footing.

Gausman enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2022 campaign. Despite falling off a bit as the season rolled on, he still finished the year with a 3.35 ERA and 205 strikeouts. Additionally, he has not allowed more than 2 earned runs over the course of his previous 3 outings heading into Saturday.

The fact of the matter is that the Blue Jays will need to score some runs regardless of how well Kevin Gausman pitches. The Mariners are sending reigning AL Cy Young winner and former Blue Jays’ hurler Robbie Ray to the mound in Game 2. But Ray endured his share of ups and downs throughout the season. Toronto will find success if they implement a patient approach at the plate against the hard-throwing left-hander.

Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays will look to get the job done in this do-or-die affair.