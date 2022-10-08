Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1.

The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out four Mariner batters while walking one and surrendering four hits.

After the game, the Blue Jays star said he just simply wasn’t good enough. “It was good to get the feet wet. I went out there and grinded as much as I can. Today wasn’t good enough,” he said.

Furthermore, Manoah was seen in the Blue Jays clubhouse taking the loss hard. He reportedly sat in silence for around 10 minutes. Third baseman Matt Chapman gave his teammate words of encouragement, but Manoah still sat stunned.

Manoah surrendered three runs in the very first inning. Eugenio Suarez hit an RBI double before Cal Raleigh swatted a two-run home run to right field. Suarez drove in Seattle’s fourth run of the game in the fifth inning.

While Manoah may take the loss hard, it may be a bit unfair to blame him. The Blue Jays didn’t score any runs. Mariners starter Luis Castillo threw 7.1 innings, giving up six hits and striking out five.

Castillo credited the first-inning lead as a big confidence boost as he took the mound against the Blue Jays. “It was very good going out there and having that lead,” Castillo said through a translator. “That gives me that little extra energy when I go on the mound.”

The loss on Friday means the Blue Jays must win on Saturday in order to keep their season alive. Toronto will turn to Kevin Gausman for that game, while former Toronto ace Robbie Ray will take on his former team.