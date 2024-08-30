The St. Louis Blues missed the playoffs last year and are looking to get back in 2024-25. They struggled as a team despite solid seasons from Jordan Binningoton, Colton Parayko, and Brayden Schenn.

Each of those veterans is a regression candidate coming into 2024-25. With a front office plan laid out, the Blues are not going to want to miss the playoffs again. Why are they regression candidates and how can they help prevent that from happening?

Jordan Binnington must continue his resurgence

The Blues won their lone Stanley Cup largely thanks to Jordan Binnington's performance. After starting the year in the ECHL, he nabbed the starting job and rode it all the way to game seven of the Stanley Cup Final. His great first season earned him a six-year contract.

The struggles for Binnington started in 2021. Despite being just 28 years old, he fell off and posted a goals-against average of 3.13. He followed that up with a season with a save percentage below .900 and a GAA of 3.31. That second bad season was the first of two straight missed playoffs for the Blues.

Last year, he bounced back with a .913 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. His personal success did not translate to team success, as the team went through a coaching change and did not make the postseason. He cannot go back to his 2021-23 form if the Blues want to make it back.

Colton Parayko must lead the Blues' defensive group

The Blues' defensive unit has been a top storyline this offseason. They poached Philip Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers on an offer sheet and might be without Torey Krug for the year. That means that Colton Parayko must take the reins and lead the defense. For Binnington to have another great season, the defense must improve their play over last year and that starts with another great Parayko season.

The career Blue is signed through 2030 with a $6.5 million cap charge. The long-term commitment is because of seasons like last year. Parayko played almost 24 minutes a night and tied his career high with 10 goals. He will be the top defenseman on the team once again and must keep up that pace.

With potentially no Torey Krug and a young player in Broberg still getting his feet under him, the defensive core has been question marks. They could add another player but the blue line is already crowded and they should go with what they have. A bounce-back year from 40-year-old Ryan Suter would be helpful there.

Blues captain Brayden Schenn can provide offensive spark

The Blues have two promising young forwards in Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas. Depth forwards are not a strength for St Louis and captain Brayden Schenn must help by putting that group on his back. He put up his third consecutive 20-goal season at 32 years old last season, the sixth-highest total on the team.

Schenn has been a stalwart of the Blues' middle six for seven years. He has scored 20 goals in five of those seasons and has been an important part of their power play. If he can put up another 20-goal season this year, the Blues will be that much closer to making the playoffs.