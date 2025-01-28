Cam Fowler and the St. Louis Blues are trying to climb the Wild Card standings in the Western Conference. However, their recent results are not doing them any favors. St. Louis fell on Monday night to the Vancouver Canucks by the score of 5-2. The Blues were never truly in it, either. They trailed 3-0 and 4-1 at different points in the game.

This marks the third consecutive loss for the Blues, and their fourth in their last five games. This loss certainly hurts a bit more given the opponent. The Canucks are also battling for a Wild Card spot in the West. In fact, they were directly above St. Louis in the standings. A win on Monday could have brought the teams level on points.

Following the loss, Fowler spoke with the media. While his team has not played well, the veteran defenseman is not ready to hit the panic button just yet. “It’s not time to start doubting this group or anything like that. We’re just in a little bit of a tough stretch and we have to dig ourselves out of it,” the Blues defenseman said, via NHL.com's Lou Korac.

Blues struggled against Canucks at home

As mentioned, the Blues were chasing the game on Monday night. They could not get a good rhythm going while Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen kept most of their shots out of the net. In any sport, you won't win games if you struggle in multiple areas. Blues coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged as much on Monday night.

“Not good enough in every area. Special teams, 5-on-5 play, D-zone, neutral zone, O-zone, coaching. We all weren’t good enough tonight. Not acceptable,” the St. Louis bench boss said, via Korac.

The Blues did see some positives, as Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored on Monday. They have emerged as some of the better players in the St. Louis lineup. In fact, Holloway trails only Jordan Kyrou in terms of points among St. Louis skaters this season. He has easily surpassed his previous career highs after signing an offer sheet to leave the Edmonton Oilers over the summer.

In the end, though, that wasn't enough. St. Louis needs a complete team effort, and at this time, they simply aren't getting it. Perhaps their upcoming break is good news for them. The Blues are off for three days before returning to action against the Colorado Avalanche on the road in Denver.