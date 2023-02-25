St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube was certainly not happy with his team on Thursday night. He said a number of his players lacked passion, inspiration, and emotion after they blew a 2-0 lead and lost in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks.

For what it’s worth, Berube did not retract those comments on Friday. In fact, he doubled down, telling the media after practice he does not regret what he said after the loss.

“Like I said, we need to be better as a team. Individuals need to be better, and that’s the bottom line. We need to be better,” Berube said on Friday, via NHL.com.

The Blues head coach did mention his players were not all at fault, however. “I need to be better. Coaching staff needs to be better. We’ve got to work on getting better,” Berube told the media.

Berube was not the only member of the Blues to let their frustration show on Thursday night. Forward Alexey Toropchenko also laid into the way his team has played as of late.

“I think everyone just needs to pick it up and play and not leave,” Toropchenko said, via the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “Be hard everywhere. It just looks like we don’t want to play.”

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong did address the team about the comments. He told the media he found the comments from Berube and Toropchenko understandable. “Emotions are raw right now. What we need to do is come to grips with what we have on our team right now and start to build,” he said, via NHL.com.

Craig Berube and the Blues certainly have not had a great run of form since trading Ryan O’Reilly. In fact, St. Louis has lost four straight, including three in regulation, as their playoff hopes continue to fade. St. Louis can right the ship on Saturday when they take on the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins.