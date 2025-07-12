Georgia football eventually hopes a second coming of Brock Bowers arrives in Athens. The Bulldogs landed that possibility Saturday. Beating out Texas and Florida for this towering new weapon.

Kaiden Prothro is the newest Georgia commit, choosing UGA over the Longhorns and Gators. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals adds that Prothro is the nation's No. 2 overall TE for the 2026 class. Prothro sounds like he's shut down his college football recruiting process too.

“I'm home for good,” Prothro told Fawcett in announcing his verbal decision.

He heads to the place that turned Bowers into an offensive machine. And eventually a prized rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders. Georgia has increased new interest among TEs thanks to the recent success of Bowers.

Prothro brings his own intriguing skill set over to Georgia.

Georgia adding ‘cheat code' into offense with recruiting win

Hudson Standish of 247Sports dropped a revealing description for the newest Georgia TE.

“Redzone cheat code hovering around 6-foot-6, 210 pounds with the combine testing profile of an outside receiver,” Standish wrote. “Put together one of the more productive receiving seasons in the 2026 recruiting cycle as a junior, averaging 21.5 yards per catch and converting 22 of his 56 catches into touchdowns.”

Standish adds that Prothro impressively “Utilizes ideal hand-eye coordination and body control to make acrobatic grabs climbing the ladder.”

Georgia adds a new, freakish weapon for future Bulldog offense. And Prothro walks into a loaded and growing '26 class. He's also not the lone incoming TE.

Four-star Brayden Fogle chose Georgia back on the Fourth of July. Fogle brings his own set of intriguing skills as a 6-foot-4, 235-pound target. He's described as a “stocky move tight end who can fluidly run a full route tree” plus can separate from cornerbacks when running downfield.

Lincoln Keyes is one more incoming Georgia TE. The third four-star talent chose the Bulldogs even earlier than Fogle and Prothro. Keyes committed on Nov. 2024.

The Bulldogs have piled some pivotal recruiting wins in the past week. Georgia beat Oregon and USC for four-star cornerback Donte “Tae” Wright from Long Beach, who becomes a 2027 find. PJ Dean rose as a four-star win for the Bulldogs' 2026 class. Dean committed on June 30.