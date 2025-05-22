The St. Louis Blues made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025, and nearly went on an impressive run. The Blues chased Connor Hellebuyck three times in the first round against the Winnipeg Jets. However, they could not overcome their Central Division rivals, losing the series in seven games. Up next is the offseason, which puts focus on the futures of players such as Radek Faksa.

Faksa joined the Blues through trade last summer. He was brought in to provide depth on the bottom six, and he did just that. The Blues forward became an integral part of the fourth line. He impacted the game on the ice, especially defensively, and he impacted the locker room off the ice as well.

Faksa is a free agent after this season. And he should have some potential suitors interested in him this summer. Whether he returns to the team obviously remains to be seen. What is clear is that Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is not opposed to bringing the veteran back.

“He and I had a good conversation,” Armstrong said, via team staff writer Elise Butler. “It's something that I want to reflect back on. We want to grow, we have young players that we want to grow, but we don't want to disregard what he meant to us… That line was our identity. I've seen what an identity line can do.”

Blues benefit from Radek Faksa's winning experience

Faksa came to St. Louis from the Dallas Stars. With Dallas, he went to two straight Western Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024. He also went to the Stanley Cup Final with Dallas in 2020. The veteran forward learned a lot in an environment of continued success. Armstrong thinks he learned more than he initially knew.

“I don't think Faksa knew how much he learned in Dallas that he could bring to us that was very monumental in us having the proper attitude,” Armstrong said, via Butler. “I think depth players from winning organizations mean a lot, and [Faksa and Ryan Suter] continued my belief that that's the way to go when you go that direction.”

St. Louis certainly has some work to do this offseason, and they may prioritize some of their younger forwards in 2025-26. However, it's clear Faksa made an impression on the Blues this past campaign. It's certainly possible the two sides may agree to a contract this summer to keep the relationship going.