The St. Louis Blues returned to the playoffs this past season after a two-year hiatus. The Blues lost in the first round to the Winnipeg Jets in seven games. Now the Blues look towards the offseason.

They have been a solid team since winning the Cup in 2019 but have not moved past the second round of the playoffs in four of six seasons. They have plenty of questions going into the offseason, but we look at the dream scenario for the Blues in this 2025 NHL free-agency period.

The Blues are in a solid situation when it comes to the salary cap. They have just three free agents, with two unrestricted and backup goaltender Joel Hofer as a restricted free agent. They are also projected to have between $9 million and $15.5 million in cap space according to Cap Wages.

The first question that needs to be answered is the future of Torey Krug. He is currently on long-term IR, but if he ends up retiring, his cap hit of $6.5 million would not count towards the salary cap due to the fact that he signed the contract before turning 35 years old. That would free up plenty of space to bring in a high-quality free agent this offseason.

Furthermore, the Blues need to decide on the future of other current players. The first is Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou has been highly productive for the Blues, scoring 30 or more goals in each of the last three seasons. Additionally, he has missed just three games over the last three years.

Still, there have been murmurings of a trade for Kyrou. The Blues would need to do that before July 1, though, when his no-trade clause comes into effect. The second is Brayden Schenn, who has been part of trade rumors for some time.

Regardless of those decisions, the Blues have a few key needs. They need to decide the future of some future restricted free agents while also adding some young defensive help and some middle-six help for the forwards.

Blues re-sign Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg

St. Louis has a strong young core on the forward lines. This is led by Kyrou and Robert Thomas on the top line, while having Jake Neighbours on the second line. Kyrou is the oldest of the three and will be 28 at the end of the next season.

One of the other major pieces for the Blues is Dylan Holloway, who spent time mainly on the second and third lines this year. He will become a restricted free agent at the end of next season, and the Blues can begin negotiations with him this offseason. Holloway sustained an injury at the end of the regular season but should be back to start the next season.

Holloway was brought in on an offer sheet from the Edmonton Oilers in the offseason. It was a great season for Holloway last season, scoring 26 goals and having 37 assists. That placed him third on the team in points this past campaign.

Furthermore, he scored six goals and added seven assists on the power play. Before this year, Holloway had scored just nine goals with nine assists in 89 career games. He is projected to cost $6.6 million AAV currently, but the Blues need to lock him up before he has another career year, and that price goes up again.

In a similar vein, the Blues need to lock up Broberg. He is expected to cost $6.7 million on a five-year deal, but there are different reasons to bring Broberg back. Like Holloway, Broberg was brought in on an offer sheet from the Oilers this past offseason.

Also, like Holloway, Broberg just had the best season of his career. He scored eight goals while adding 21 assists. Furthermore, he had a plus/minus rating of plus 21.

The major difference is the need for youth among the defenders. Of the top-six defenders, only two are currently under the age of 32. One is Tyler Tucker, and the other is Broberg. The Blues' defense is getting older, so they need to lock up Broberg now.

Dante Fabbro is a dream fit for the Blues

The Blues' defense was solid but not great last season. They were tied for 11th in the NHL in goals against per game, but they also sat 27th in the NHL on the penalty kill.

Furthermore, one of the major reasons for their high ranking in goals-against average was Jordan Binnington, the goaltender. The Blues brought in Cam Fowler midseason from the Anaheim Ducks, and he finished second amongst blueliners in plus/minus just behind Broberg. Still, he will be 34 this year and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Nick Leddy is making $4 million to be a third rotation blue-liner. He played just 31 games this past year and is coming off one of his worst seasons. The 34-year-old does have a no-trade clause.

The same holds true for Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk, who both have no trade clauses and are also over the age of 32. Parayko did not have a decline this year and was still a top-two defender on the team. Faulk has declined from his peak two years ago, and his advanced stats suggest that will continue.

The Blues need to get younger on the blue line while moving on from some of the big contracts of aging defensemen. While Aaron Ekblad would be a major upgrade and significantly improve the penalty kill, his price tag is large. Dante Fabbro will come in with a lower price tag and provide much-needed help.

Fabbro is coming off the best season of his career and had the best plus/minus of his career while playing in Columbus. He will cost just $4.5 million, which will bring in a young defender at a good cost who can help on the penalty kill.

Blues sign some middle-six help

The Blues also need middle-six scoring help. Schenn is the current second-line center and also the subject of trade rumors. Schenn did have 18 goals and 31 assists this year, but his 18 goals are the lowest in a nonshortened season since 2018-19.

A great option for replacement will be free agent John Tavares. Tavares is a consistent player. He has scored more than 50 points in 12 straight seasons and more than 60 in 11 of 12. The only miss was the 2020-21 season when he scored 50 points in 56 games.

Furthermore, Tavares brings in a bunch of postseason experience. He has played in 75 postseason games with 53 points, 10 more points than Schenn in seven fewer games.

Tavares is also an affordable upgrade. Schenn will cost $6.5 million this year. Tavares will cost more, at $7.9 million, but with just a $1.4 million increase, the production difference is more than worth it for the Blues.

St. Louis has a promising offseason ahead, and it begins with taking care of their own players. The dream can be fulfilled by bringing in a quality young blue liner and capping it off by signing John Tavares.