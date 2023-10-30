The St. Louis Blues picked up Jakub Vrana back in March from the Detroit Red Wings hoping to tap into his very evident skill. The Czechian forward has shown he can be a lethal goal scorer in the NHL when healthy. However, a rift formed between him and the Red Wings, leading the Blues to swoop in. Last season, things went well. But to start the 2023-24 season, things haven't gone to plan.

In fact, the Blues benched Vrana in the third period of their game against the Winnipeg Jets last week. That benching extended to their next two games against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. St. Louis made the 27-year-old a healthy scratch during those games.

Blues head coach Craig Berube maintained that he wanted to send a message to Vrana. And recently, the St. Louis forward said he understands what's going on. “I got my message. They said, ‘You’ve got to be better.’ I accept it as it is,” Vrana said, via The Athletic.

The Blues forward knows there are areas of improvement in his game. For instance, he told The Athletic that his puck management and puck possession are things he can improve. He respects what Berube is looking for, and he hopes he can take the necessary steps. “We’ve got a whole season to play, and I want to be part of this team. I’m happy here, and I’m going to prove it,” Vrana told The Athletic.

The Blues are in action again on Wednesday as they close out their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche. Let's see if Jakub Vrana returns to the lineup against the Central Division leaders.