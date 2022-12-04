By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has received plenty of flack lately regarding his recent antics. During Saturday’s loss vs. the Penguins, a frustrated Binnington laid a dirty hit on Penguins’ Jason Zucker. The play prompted a brutal response from head coach Craig Berube, who ripped into his netminder for his antics saying that it’s something that has to stop, via Seth Rorabaugh.

Jordan Binnington just hit Jason Zucker in the face as he was skating around the net?!#LetsGoPens#STLBluespic.twitter.com/KnPSo5Ptgt — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 4, 2022

“It’s got to stop. It doesn’t help anything. Just play goal. Stop the puck,” Berube said after the game.

The incident occurred late into the first period, after the Penguins had jumped out to an early 3-1 lead. Zucker was pursuing the puck behind the goal when Binnington stepped out to play the puck. The goaltender left the puck for his teammate only to catch Zucker with a left hook to the face, sending him smashing into the wall.

Jason Zucker's reaction to Binnington 😂 pic.twitter.com/1U5JIkKdgf — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 4, 2022

It’s not even the first time this week that Binnington has made a controversial decision like that one. The last time, however, he attempted to lay a hit on Jordan Staal, but the Hurricanes star just bulldozed right through him in what was an embarrassing gaffe for the Blues goalie.

And of course, Binnington threw his water bottle at former Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri during a moment of frustration during the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Berube is fed up with Binnington’s antics, and didn’t try to hide that fact after Saturday’s 5-2 loss. It’s been a season to forget for the Blues’ goalie. Jordan Binnington has lost each of his last five starts in net, surrendering 21 goals during that span. On the season, the 29-year-old has started 19 games, surrendering 58 goals (3.27 GAA) and has a save percentage of just .895.